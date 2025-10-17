Two public holidays declared across Sindh for the coming week

KARACHI: In a move to give importance to the minority festivals, the Sindh government has declared a two-day holiday on October 20 and 21 for government, semi-government, autonomous, and municipal institutions to celebrate the festival of Diwali.

The provincial government has also issued a notification in this regard stating that only Hindu staff would avail the holidays.

Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department shared the notification regarding Diwali holidays on Monday and Tuesday for people belonging to the Hindu religion.

The Hindu employees in universities, colleges, and schools with exams scheduled on these dates have been advised that their exams will be rescheduled.

On the other hand, essential services, including hospitals and emergency departments, will continue to operate as usual.

Minority leader Ramesh Kumar lauded the decision, saying, “Sindh has always been a hub of love, tolerance, and unity. The two-day holiday is a beautiful message to continue this tradition.”

The announcement has been widely welcomed as a gesture of religious harmony and minority rights protection.

The move has also received a positive response on social media, with many users calling it a prime example of Pakistan’s commitment to religious freedom and urging similar steps across the country to promote equality for all faiths.

Pakistan guarantees every citizen the freedom to practice their religion.