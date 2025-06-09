Two Hyderabad youth drown in canal at Jamshoro’s Al-Manzar

JAMSHORO: Four youth drowned in KB Feeder while bathing in the canal near Al-Manzar area of Jamshoro, rescue sources said.

“Four young men from Hyderabad who had arrived for a picnic at Jamshoro’s Al-Manzar, drowned in the canal while bathing in water. “Two drowning youth were rescued from the canal,” rescue sources said.

“While two dead bodies retrieved from the water,” rescuers said.

Deceased youth identified as Ali Haider 14 and Mudassar s/o Saeed 20 years old.

Last year two brothers were drowned while bathing in the Indus River at same spot of Jamshoro.

The incident occurred in Al-Manzar area of Jamshoro where the brothers while bathing in the river, mistakenly reached to deep water and drowned.

Local resident retrieved the dead bodies from the water and shifted them to hospital.

Police informed that the deceased were identified as Rahul Kumar and Harish Kumar who were students of Sindh University Jamshoro.