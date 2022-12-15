Two including Pak Army soldier martyred in Miran Shah suicide blast

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a suicide blast in North Waziristan, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As per ISPR, the suicide blast occurred in North Waziristan Miran Shah, resulting in the martyrdom of a Havaldar Muhammad Amir.

Moreover, an innocent civilian also embraced shahadat, while 9 others were injured in the incident, the army’s public relations wing said.

Earlier, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Read more: Soldier martyred, terrorist gunned down in North Waziristan: ISPR

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces were patrolling in the Shewa area of North Waziristan District when they came under fire from terrorists.

“Pakistan Army troops fought bravely and engaged the terrorist’s location effectively,” the ISPR said. However, it added, during the intense fire exchange, Havaldar Parosh, who was a resident of Kohat, fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

Comments