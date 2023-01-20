Two injured as Jaffar Express derails after blast

SIBI: An engine and two coaches of a passenger train derailed after a blast on a railway track in Sibi, injuring at least two people, ARY News reported.

According to railways authorities, Jaffar Express was heading towards Peshawar from Macch, when it was targeted near Sibi railway track.

As a result of the blast engine and two bogies of the Jaffar Express were derailed, while two persons sustained injuries.

The rescue teams and law enforcement personnel have reached the crime scene. The nature of the blast remained unknown as per initial reports.

Last year in October, a blast damaged at least 10 feet of railway tracks near Machh, Balochistan.

The Jaffar Express was traveling to Punjab when the driver saw an explosive device on the track and applied the brakes. The train didn’t suffer damage nor were passengers wounded as a result of quick action on the part of the driver.

