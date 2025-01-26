Two injured in firing on AJK speaker’s convoy

MUZAFFARABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the incident of firing on the convoy of Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar that left at least two injured near Muzaffarabad.

The speaker was targetted when he was heading to Kakliyot, his constituency, to attend a ceremony organised to welcome a number of well-known political activists into the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ranks.

Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar remained unhurt in the incident while two PPP workers sustained injuries.

In his statement, the President termed the attack on the Speaker as a cowardly and despicable act.

President Zardari prayed for the early recovery of people who injured in the attack.

In his statement, the Prime Minister termed the attack on the Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and his convoy as a cowardly and despicable act. He also prayed for the early recovery of people, who injured in the attack.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to take immediate action and ensure the arrest of those responsible for the attack.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the firing incident and prayed for the swift recovery of the two injured individuals.

Bilawal expressed gratitude that Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar remained unharmed in the attack a He also demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack.