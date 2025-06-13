Two Israeli fighter jets shot down: Iranian media

The Iranian forces shot down two Israeli fighter jets on Friday in its territory during a massive Israeli strike, the state-owned media reported.

“At least two Israeli fighter jets were shot down in Iranian skies,” IRNA, the government-owned news agency reported without elaborating the details.

Meanwhile, the Iranian media reported that the Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces began a wave of hypersonic missile strikes on Israel.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces have begun a wave of retaliatory strikes on Israel, following strikes by the Israeli regime on Iranian territory,” IRNA reported.

Israeli authorities urged the public to avoid gathering sites where Iranian ballistic missiles are falling.

“Reinforced and highly trained Israel Police units, including tactical teams, emergency response squads, and volunteers are fully deployed across the country. These teams will arrive quickly at any scene, secure the area, and enable bomb disposal experts to neutralize threats while conducting rescue operations as needed,” Israeli police told citizens.

Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister of Iran, dismissed pleas for moderation from Tehran in the wake of Israel’s massive, lethal strike on the Islamic republic.

According to an Iranian foreign ministry statement, Araghchi “rejected calls for Iran to show restraint in the face of Israeli aggression” during a call with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.