Two Israelis, one Egyptian killed in Egypt shooting

CAIRO:Two Israeli tourists and one Egyptian were killed Sunday by a policeman in Egypt, local media reported, amid spiralling violence between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas.

The policeman fired “at random” using “his personal weapon” at an Israeli tour group visiting Alexandria, the state-affiliated private television Extra News said quoting a security source.

A fourth person was wounded, and the policeman was “immediately arrested”, it added.

An Israeli rescue service reported two people killed in Alexandria.

Sunday’s attack came as Israel battling Palestinians after a major incursion from Gaza.