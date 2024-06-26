web analytics
37.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
- Advertisement -

Two key TTP commanders arrested in Balochistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove on Wednesday announced the arrest of two high-value commanders of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ARY News reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, the provincial minister said that TTP commanders have been identified as Nasrullah alias “Maulvi Mansoor” and Idris alias “Irshad”.

“Terrorists Nasrullah […] and Idris have been arrested after a difficult operation,” Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said.

He further said: “India is behind terrorist attacks in the country and provides financial support to the militants.”

The arrests came a day after the federal cabinet approved Operation Azm-e-Istehkam — a reinvigorated and re-energised national counter-terrorism drive decided by the National Action Plan’s Central Apex Committee.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif also ruled out any large-scale military operation under the vision Azm-e-Istehkam, saying that ongoing Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) will be intensified.

Speaking at the federal cabinet meeting called on to take the members into confidence about the prevailing ‘misunderstanding and speculations’ about the Azm-e-Istehkam, the prime minister had said that instead of any large-scale operation, the already ongoing intelligence-based kinetic operations would be energised.

PM Shehbaz said that the Azm-e-Istehkam is a multi-domain and whole-of-system national vision aimed at decisively rooting out the nebulous and shadowy presence of remnants of terrorists, and violent extremism.

“A large-scale armed operation would require displacement and the initiation of such an operation under Vision Azm-i-Istehkam is merely a misunderstanding, ”he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.