Two kids electrocuted during rain in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A total of four children lost their lives in two separate tragic incidents involving electrocution and drowning in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the first incident, two children were electrocuted during enjoying the rain in the F-11 sector of Islamabad.

According to the police, the victims – identified as 8-year-old Ghulam and 5-year-old Waqas – were electrocuted after falling into water.

In another incident within a private society, two more children – identified as 10-year-old Sahil and 12-year-old Wasal – drowned in standing rain water.

The bodies of all four children have been handed over to their families. Meanwhile, the police initiated investigations into both incidents.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s monsoon season, typically from July to August, brings vital rains but also poses significant challenges.

While it replenishes water resources and boosts agriculture, it often leads to flash floods, landslides, and infrastructure damage, especially in vulnerable regions.

The intensity and unpredictability of these rains have increased in recent years, highlighting the need for improved disaster preparedness and climate adaptation strategies.