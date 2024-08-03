web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 3, 2024
- Advertisement -

Two kids electrocuted during rain in Islamabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: A total of four children lost their lives in two separate tragic incidents involving electrocution and drowning in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the first incident, two children were electrocuted during enjoying the rain in the F-11 sector of Islamabad.

According to the police, the victims – identified as 8-year-old Ghulam and 5-year-old Waqas – were electrocuted after falling into water.

In another incident within a private society, two more children – identified as 10-year-old Sahil and 12-year-old Wasal – drowned in standing rain water.

The bodies of all four children have been handed over to their families. Meanwhile, the police initiated investigations into both incidents.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan’s monsoon season, typically from July to August, brings vital rains but also poses significant challenges.

While it replenishes water resources and boosts agriculture, it often leads to flash floods, landslides, and infrastructure damage, especially in vulnerable regions.

The intensity and unpredictability of these rains have increased in recent years, highlighting the need for improved disaster preparedness and climate adaptation strategies.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.