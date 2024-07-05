Two killed, 10 injured as four vehicles collide in Kallar Kahar

ISLAMABAD: Two passengers were killed and ten others sustained serious injuries in a collision between four vehicles near Kallar Kahar in Chakwal, ARY News reported.

According to a private news channel, the driver lost control of a vehicle near Kallar Kahar Motorway while taking a sharp turn and overturned, resulting in a collision between four vehicles.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted dead bodies and injured to the hospital with the help of motorway police.

Earlier, at least four children dead and 10 others sustained injuries in collision between school van and tractor trolley in Pir Mahal tehsil of Toba Tek Singh.

The incident occurred in Pir Mahal on Shorkot road near motorway bridge, where a speeding school van carrying 18 children rammed into a tractor trolley and overturned, killing four children on the spot whereas over 10 others injured.

The rescue 1122 sources said that the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the THQ hospital whereas the driver fled the spot of incident.

In a separate incident, at least three burned to death as a car collided with a bike near Gadani Mor in Hub, an area of Balochistan.

As per details, the three people died due to the fire that erupted after a collision between a car carrying Iranian petrol and a motorcycle.

According to the police, the fire brigade extinguished the fire, but the vehicle and the motorcycle were badly burnt, private news channels reported.