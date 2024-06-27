Two killed, 20 injured in rain-related incidents in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 2 people were killed and several others injured in different rain-related incidents in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti district, said PDMA in a statement.

According to the PDMA report, two people died and 20 people were injured due to heavy rains in the Sui area of Dera Bugti. The condition of most of the wounded is said to be critical, the report said.

After the rains, emergency was declared in the hospitals to treat the inured person. Most of the areas in Dera Bugti were without electricity due to the collapse of several electricity poles.

PDMA further said in its report that rescue operation has been launched by Pakistan Army, FC and PDMA in the affected areas and people have been shifted to safer places.

According to the weather department, rain with wind/thundershower is also expected in Balochistan’s Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Zhob and Barkhan districts from 26th to 28th June.