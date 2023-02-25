Two killed, 30 injured as passenger van overturns in Kandhkot

KANDHKOT: At least two passengers lost their lives while 30 sustained injuries after a passenger bus overturned near Kandhkot, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Rescue sources said a passenger van travelling from Karachi to Multan overturned after a tyre burst on the Indus Highway near Kandhkot, resulting in the death of two passengers while 30 passengers got wounded.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot. The bodies and injured passengers were shifted to the nearby hospital.

Earlier in the month, a total of seven persons were killed and more than 15 sustained injuries after a collision between a truck and a passenger bus in Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district on Sunday.

The horrific road accident took place near the Toruski locality of Balochistan’s Killa Saifullah district. According to the assistant commissioner (AC), seven persons lost their lives and more than 15 got injured in the horrific road accident.

The wounded persons were shifted to DHQ Hospital and an emergency was imposed in the hospital. The local administration summoned doctors and paramedical staff to the DHQ Hospital.

The administration said in a statement the passenger bus was moving from Quetta to Peshawar which met an accident in Killa Saifullah.

