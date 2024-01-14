Two killed as light aircraft crashes at golf course

QUEENSLAND: Two people on board a light aircraft lost their lives as the plane crashed at a golf club in the Australian state of Queensland.

Confirming the casualties, police said that two men aged 69 and 82 suffered critical wounds and breathed their last later.

The light craft crashed at the Boonah Golf Club at Bruckner Hill Road on Sunday at 11:57 am local time

Acting Inspector Kerry Olsen said that apparently, the pilot was heading to Boonah Airfield but crashed in the process.

“Tragically, two people have lost their lives,” she confirmed. Police believe that no mayday call was made by the pilot.

Kerry Olsen added that the Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating to ascertain the actual cause of the incident. She also asked the nearby people of witnesses of the incident and those having footage to contact the police.

Kerry Olsen said that the police wish the families of the killed passengers every possible amount of support that can be provided to them at this time.

In a similar sort of incident on 12th December, a young boy and a man in his 30s died as a light plane came down near Grafton in Australia’s state New South Wales.

The plane described as “homemade-type plane” crashed on a rural property at Lilydale. It caught fire after being crashed.