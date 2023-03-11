Two killed in attack on PTI MPA’s son

BOLAN: Two security guards of Mir Sardar Khan, son of PTI member of Balochistan Assembly Yar Muhammad Rind, were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack targetting the former’s convoy in Nosham area of the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, Fahad Shah – Assistant Commissioner of Dhadar area – said that unidentified miscreants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) at Nosham road which exploded when Mir Sardar Khan’s convoy was passing through the area.

As a result of the powerful explosion, two security guards of PTI MPAs lost their lives and another sustained injures. Meanwhile, Mir Sardar Khan remained unhurt in the blast, the assistant commissioner added.

Upon receiving the information, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the deceased and injured to Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack on convoy of Yar Muhammad Rind’s son and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

He instructed the authorities to use all resources to arrest the elements involved in the explosion. “Terrorist elements want to create an atmosphere of fear and terror”, he said, vowing to maintain law and order situation in the province.

