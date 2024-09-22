web analytics
Two killed in Kashmore motorcycle-trailer collision

Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: At least two motorcyclists died on the spot while one other person was critically injured after the motorcycle they were riding was hit and crushed by a trailer in Dera Mor, Kashmore on early Sunday.

According to details, Rescue 1122 both motorcyclists died after a trawler hit their motorcycle, on which they were riding, while another person received critical injuries during the accident, a private news channel.

Later, the dead persons were identified as Ali Nawaz Naich and Mohammad Nawaz Naich, who were ex-employees of WAPDA.

The Guddu police team reached the accident location immediately and shifted the bodies and injured persons to Civil Hospital Kashmore. Police registered a case and started an investigation

