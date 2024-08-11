web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, August 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

Two killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

KYIV, Ukraine: A man and his four-year-old son were killed in an overnight Russian missile attack near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the emergency service said Sunday.

Explosions rang out Saturday night in the centre and east of Kyiv, AFP journalists noted, as Ukraine’s air force said two Russian missiles were headed towards the city.

Air raid sirens sounded in the capital and at least two flashes could be seen against the night sky, said an AFP reporter.

Kyiv’s military administration said in a post on Telegram that the city’s air defence systems had been activated. Ukraine’s air force said five other regions were being attacked by drones.

Fragments of a missile fell on residential buildings in Brovary district, neighbouring Kyiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Telegram.

A 35-year-old man and his four-year-old son were found dead in the rubble of a building during search and rescue operations, it said. Three other people were seriously injured.

There has been growing concern among many Ukrainians in recent days that Moscow might launch air raids in response to Kyiv’s recent offensive inside Russian territory.

Ukraine has been regularly hit by deadly Russian air strikes from missiles and drones.

Kyiv has repeatedly called for its allies in the West to provide it with more air-defence systems.

On the Russian side, Kursk regional governor Alexei Smirnov said 13 people had been injured in Kursk city, including two seriously, when debris from a downed Ukrainian missile fell on a building during the night.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.