Two killed in strike on alleged drug boat in Eastern Pacific: US military

WASHINGTON: The US military said Monday two people were killed in a strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the Eastern Pacific, bringing the total killed in Washington’s campaign in the region to at least 107.

In a post to X, US Southern Command said, “intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” adding two men were killed.

The post included a black-and-white video of the “lethal kinetic strike” on a small boat, with what appeared to be two explosive flashes and flaming debris visible.

Since September, the US military has carried out at least 30 strikes on what it says are boats used to smuggle drugs to the United States, with the majority of the attacks occurring in the Eastern Pacific. Some have also occurred in the Caribbean Sea.

The administration has provided no evidence that the targeted boats were involved in drug trafficking, prompting debate about the legality of these operations.

International law experts and rights groups say the strikes likely amount to extrajudicial killings, a charge that Washington denies.

The US military’s post did not specify where exactly the strike took place.

News of the latest attack came after US President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that Washington had hit and destroyed a docking area for alleged drug boats in Venezuela, in what could amount to the first land strike of the military campaign said to target drug trafficking.

Trump has waged a pressure campaign against Venezuela’s leftist President Nicolas Maduro, who has accused Washington of seeking regime change to gain access to the Latin American country’s massive oil reserves.

The US has imposed a naval blockade on Venezuela and recently intercepted oil tankers.