Two lawyers shot dead by Elite Force ASI in Attock

ATTOCK: In a tragic incident, two lawyers identified as Malik Israr Ahmed and Zulfiqar, were fatally shot by an Elite Force personnel.

According to the police, the accused Intizar Shah, an Elite Force personnel, entered the lawyer’s chamber in Attock and opened fire on the lawyer.

Malik Israr Ahmed, a respected advocate of the High Court and former President of the Punjab Bar Council, was targeted while within the courthouse premises.

The police arrested the accused immediately and an FIR has been registered in which terrorism provisions have also been included.

Soon after the incident, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took immediate notice of the incident and ordered strict action against the accused Intizar Shah

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused was posted on VIP security in ASI Elite Commandos.