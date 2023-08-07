Two Levies personnel martyred in Musa Khel firing

QUETTA: Two personnel of the paramilitary Levies force were martyred in dacoit firing in Musa Khel Quetta, ARY News reported.

As per details, the two Levies force personnel were martyred while one investigation officer was injured in the cross-firing with dacoits.

The district administration spokesperson stated that the incident took place in the Raarha Sham area of Nohki, Musa Khel district.

Earlier today, at least seven people were killed including a UC chairman in a remote-control blast on a vehicle in District Kech Quetta.

As per details, the district administration said that the incident took place in the Balgatar area of Panjgur district.

The district administration spokesperson stated that the bomb exploded when the UC chairman Ishaq Yaqub was coming back from a wedding.

It is pertinent to mention here that two officials of paramilitary Levies force killed in unknown miscreants attack near Babri on Febraury 21, 2023.

“Two personnel of Levies, Manzoor Ahmed and Mohammad Aslam, were martyred in attack at the check post”, police said. Armed assailants also taken official weapons of Levies personnel with them, officials said.