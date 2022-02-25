Two men arrested for rape, filming girl in Raiwind

Lahore: Punjab police have arrested two men for allegedly raping and filming a girl for two days, in the Raiwind area of Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the FIR, the suspects offered a job to a woman at a factory in Raiwind and asked her to reach the workplace for a meeting with the manager on Feb 20. As she reached the location, two of the suspects took her by a motorbike to a house where they, along with their accomplices, locked her in a room and raped her for two days.

The suspects also recorded videos of the act on their mobile phones, said the FIR.

They left the woman at liberty chowk in Lahore in a critical condition and warned her against informing the police.

Incidents of sexual assaults on women have been on a rise in the recent past.

In a recent incident in Daska, Punjab, five men had and-raped a girl amid online friendship and ruse of marriage after calling to a house.

Another rape case was reported in Sheikhupura, where a 16-year-old girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men.

In another incident, a girl named Shaista Talibhad accused social media influencer Nabil aka Bhola record of calling her to a private hotel and trying to rape her.

