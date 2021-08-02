Two men ‘sexually abuse’ minor student in Punjab’s Phool Nagar

KASUR: In a horrific incident, two men allegedly sexually abused a student studying in the fifth standard in Phool Nagar city of Punjab’s Kasur district on Monday, ARY News reported.

Police said the suspects sexually assaulted the 12-year-old boy after he stepped out of his home to buy milk.

The suspects managed to flee the spot after local residents alerted by the boy’s cries for help reached there.

Also Read: DNA SAMPLE OF SUSPECT MATCHED IN MAHAM RAPE, MURDER CASE: DIG EAST

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) of the incident on a complaint of the victim’s father.

Last week, a six-year-old girl, who had gone missing from Karachi’s Korangi, found dead and raped.

As per police, they received the complaint about the missing of a six-year-old girl from Korangi No 5, last night. The parents said the girl went out of the home while playing and did not return.

READ: GIRL RAPED IN LAHORE AFTER BEING LURED FOR MARRIAGE

Acting on the complaint of the parents, the police launched an operation and found the body of the girl. The minor was allegedly raped and later strangulated to death.