Two million more doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China to arrive today

ISLAMABAD: Two million more doses of coronavirus vaccine from China are expected to reach Islamabad on Sunday (today).

A batch of two million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine reached Pakistan on Saturday, a spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) earlier said.

A flight of Pakistan International Airport (PIA) yesterday landed at Islamabad airport carrying two million doses of the Chinese vaccine, which were shifted to an EPI warehouse in the capital.

Pakistan has procured the vaccine consignment from the Chinese firm and another consignment of two million more doses of Sinovac is expected to arrive today.

While the health authorities aim to procure as many as 35 million doses of different Covid-19 vaccines in August, 20 million of them have already reached in country.

On August 16, the NDMA spokesperson had said that more doses of Sinopharm and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines reached Pakistan on August 14 and 15. Pakistan received two million more doses of Sinopharm and consignment of four million doses of Sinovac vaccine, he added.

Pakistan has proactively launched vaccination drive against the Covid-19 and fully vaccinated its six percent population so far, while given overall 45.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to its citizens, according to health officials.