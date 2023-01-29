Two miners killed in Chakwal coalmine mishap

CHAKWAL: A coalmine shelf collapsed in Chakwal leaving two miners dead, citing rescue sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to reports, scores of persons were injured in the coalmine mishap in Martin Kalan in Chakwal district.

Rescue teams were engaged in relief operation in the mine.

Last year in July nine miners were drowned in a flooded coalmine at Jhimpir in Thatta district of Sindh.

Ten miners were trapped in the coalmine in Jhimpir on July 05, after it was flooded with rainwater.

Last year, six miners were working in a coalmine near Jhimpir, when it collapsed. The rescue teams were managed to retrieve bodies of three labourers.

Coal miners have to work in dangerous conditions in Pakistan with poor safety measures.

Frequent incidents of explosions caused by accumulation of poisonous gases in mines and collapse of mine shelves often prove fatal for miners.

According to the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation around 200 miners die and hundreds of others are injured in frequent accidents in coal mines only in Balochistan province every year.

Comments