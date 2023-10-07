WATCH: Two minor students opens fire at teacher, threatened to put 39 more

A firing incident was reported from India’s Uttar Pradesh, where two minor students opened fire at their teacher and fled from the scene.

According to the Indian media reports, the two minor boys shot their teacher in Uttar Pradesh, Agra, over a dispute with the teacher’s brother. After the attack, both students fled from the scene, however, recorded a 25-second video in which they threatened to “pump 39 more bullets into the teacher”.

In a statement, the Indian police officials stated that both the minor boys – taking coaching classes from the victim identified as Sumit – called him outside of the class and opened fire at him with a pistol. The victim sustained an injury to his left leg and is getting medical treatment.

After the incident, both students ran away on a two-wheeler, however, stopped on the way to record a threat video for the teacher’s brother.

The video – which was posted on social media – showed both students in which one of the two minor boys can be heard to put a total of 40 bullets into the teacher, and the remaining 39 will be shot in the next six months.

Watch this Two students in #Agra allegedly shot their teacher & released a video. “In total we will pump 40 bullets. One We have shot, 39 are pending,” said the teen boys in the video.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/gP35OBBfHJ — Arvind Chauhan 💮🛡️ (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 5, 2023

The video quickly went viral on social media, raising concerns about the incident.

The Indian Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, said that the incident occurred due to a dispute between the students and the elder brother of the teacher, adding that the injured teacher was admitted to the hospital and is currently under treatment.

Adding that the both minor students were arrested, while the probe into the case has been initiated.