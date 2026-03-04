Two missing persons return homes, police inform SHC in missing case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) constitutional bench on Wednesday heard petitions for recovery of three missing persons.

Police informed the court in its report that the two missing persons from Gulshan Iqbal and Shahrah Noorjahan police jurisdictions have been traced.

“Missing citizens Noman Shah and Saif ur Rehman have returned to their homes,” police said.

The high court bench after police report about two citizens dismissed the case.

The bench also summoned progress reports from police about recovery of other missing persons.

In an early hearing, a high court bench comprised of Justice Zafar Rajput dismissed two petitions after informed about return of two missing citizens Zulfiqar and Abdul Haq to homes.

Justice Rajput expressed resentment over the police tackling of the issue of disappeared persons. “Any Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) are devised how to investigate the case,” the court questioned.

“Did you get details of the national identity card, passport or bank accounts,” the bench asked the investigation officer.

“Letters wrote to concerned departments for details, but no reply received,” investigation officer said.

“You don’t know, if the citizens have been missing or intentionally went into hiding,” court remarked. “We follow the court’s instructions,” IO replied. “Leave courts they come later, try to focus on your work,” Judge said.