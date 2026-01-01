Two-month road cutting ban imposed in Karachi under section-144

KARACHI: A two-month ban has been imposed on road and footpath cutting in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi has issued a notification regarding road excavation in the city.

According to the notification, the ban will remain in effect until March 2 to prevent illegal digging across the metropolis.

To enforce this, Section 144 has been imposed throughout the country’s largest city.

The ban applies to utility service providers, individuals, and all development projects.

However, an exemption has been granted for the local government work and that has formal permission from the Sindh government and for digging that follows the specific guidelines provided by the traffic police.

The notification further states that legal action will be taken under Section 144 against any violators, and criminal cases will be registered accordingly.

On Wednesday, yesterday, the Karachi administration has imposed Section 144 for two days to prevent untoward incidents during New Year celebrations.

The Commissioner of Karachi issued the official notification covering today and tomorrow.

Under Section 144, weapons display, aerial firing, fireworks, and double riding on motorcycles are strictly prohibited across Karachi. Fireworks will only be allowed at designated locations approved by the authorities.

The ban on double riding does not apply to women, children, senior citizens, journalists, and officials on duty.

Officials have warned of potential traffic jams on main roads, including areas where motorcycles and cars are expected to gather for celebrations. The DIG South Zone requested the ban to ensure public safety, and authorities have approved it.

Violations of the order will be dealt with under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, with strict action planned against offenders.