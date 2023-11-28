Two more accused of Orangi Town heist arrested

KARACHI: Former SSP South district has also been included in police investigation as two more accused of Orangi Town heist have been arrested by police, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Two suspects Sohail Rizvi and Shahrukh have been arrested and a police mobile also taken in custody from them,” police officials said.

Both arrested men had informed about presence of 400 million and arms in the house.

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has included former SSP South Imran Qureshi in the probe for investigation. The investigation team will also record former SSP South’s statement again, police said.

Earlier SHO Defence Shaukat Awan and four Shaheen Force officials’ statements were recorded.

Around 20 million rupees, 70 to 80 tola gold and other valuables were plundered from a house in Orangi Town number 5 on the night between November 18 and 19 by the rogue police officials along with private persons.

A local court had sent the prime suspect, an under-training DSP Umair Tariq Bajari to jail on judicial remand last Friday.

Investigation officials earlier said that the police parties were conducting raids to arrest fleeing policemen Khurram and Faizan and private persons Sajjad, Naveed, Ahsan and Sohail Rizvi.

The investigation officials have still to recover Rs. 9.65 million and 20 to 30 tola of gold looted from the house.

DSP Umair Tariq Bajari, Khurram and Farman along with 20 others were booked in the Orangi Town heist case under charges of dacoity and kidnapping on the complaint of Shakir Khan, the complainant.

According to FIR, Shakir Khan said on November 19, around 20 cops in uniform and civil dress raided his house around 2:20 am. The cops after taking the family members hostage took away Rs20 million along with 70 to 80 tola gold, laptops and mobile phones.

The FIR further stated that the cops after making him and his brother Aamir hostage along with the cash, gold and other valuables left them near Baloch Pull and fled.

Later, SHO Defence police station returned Rs10.3 million, 50 tola gold, and 12 mobile phones to them, Shakir Khan said in his complaint.