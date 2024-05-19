Two more flights carrying students from Bishkek reach Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Two more special flights carrying students from Kyrgyzstan successfully reach Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the two special flights KA-4575 and KA-6571 carrying approximately 360 Pakistani students from Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, landed at Islamabad and Lahore International Airport, respectively.

The student’s families and relatives are present at the airport to receive their loved ones who arrived in Lahore and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, separate counters have been set up in the international arrival lounge for the passengers of the flight.

Additionally, the FIA has issued orders to hasten the immigration process for students arriving from Bishkek.

Earlier in the day, more than 10,000 Pakistani students are currently stuck in Bishkek city of Kyrgyzstan amid a tense situation, sources quoted the report of a government agency.

The government agency released the preliminary report of the situation in Bishkek, revealing that more than 150,000 international students are currently studying in Kyrgyzstan.

Sources quoting the government agency revealed that around 10,000 Pakistani students are currently in Kyrgyzstan, alongside approximately 15,000 Indian students.

Sources recalled the initiation of the riots in Bishkek stated that, four days ago, local and Egyptian students engaged in a discussion regarding Gaza, which later escalated into a dispute.

On the night of May 17 and 18, more than 300 local students reportedly attacked hostels.