Two more PTI Sindh office-bearers tender resignations

KARACHI: Another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh office-bearer from Mirpur Khas, Akbar Ali Palli has tendered resignation as the party’s secretary-general after Haleem Adil Shaikh stepped down as the senior vice-president, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Akbar Ali Palli has been appointed as the secretary-general of PTI Mirpur Khas chapter, however, he also tendered his resignation followed by Haleem Adil Shaikh and Ali Junejo.

His resignation cited some personal reasons for stepping down as the secretary-general of PTI Mirpur Khas.

Moreover, PTI’s former regional president of Sukkur region Syed Tahir Hussain Shah has also tendered his resignation just after being appointed as the senior vice-president of PTI Sindh chapter. PTI’s Shah had contested elections against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Khursheed and secured 47,000 votes.

A total of four office-bearers of PTI Sindh has tendered back-to-back resignations in a day.

Differences have emerged among the ranks of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh with top leaders resigning from their posts, hours after the new provincial setup was notified by General Secretary Asad Umar.

According to details, PTI general secretary Asad Umar notified appointments of top office-bearers in the party including vice presidents, deputy general secretaries, and others.

Soon after the announcement, the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, who was appointed a senior vice president of the party in Sindh province resigned from his post.

Ali Junejo also announced to quit his position as vice president, followed by the resignation of the newly-appointed general secretary of Mirpurkhas division, Akbar Ali Palli.

The resignations cited the same reason with newly-appointed office bearers saying that they were unable to perform their duties owing to their extraordinary engagements. They, however, said that would continue to work as an activist of the party.

Sources within PTI claimed that resignations have come over differences of party leaders with the newly-appointed head of PTI Sindh Ali Zaidi.

