Two most-wanted TTP terrorists killed in NW operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Tuesday killed two most-wanted terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during a gunfight in Boyya area of North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, two “important and most-wanted” terrorists were killed late Monday night during an intense exchange of fire between security forces and banned TTP terrorists in Boyya area of NW district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The killed terrorists were identified as Rasheed alias Jabir and Abdul Salam alias Chamtoo, the ISPR said in a press statement, adding that a huge cache of weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities in the area, it added.

The operation from security forces comes after three Pakistani Army soldiers and three children were martyred in a suicide attack in North Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on May 15.

SOLDIERS, CHILDREN AMONG SIX MARTYRED IN NW SUICIDE ATTACK: ISPR

According to the ISPR, the suicide attack in Miramshah area of the North Waziristan district claimed lives of three soldiers and three innocent children.

The martyred army personnel included Havaldar Zubair Qadir, and soldiers Aziz Asfar and Qasim Maqsood Umar. The martyred children, according to the military’s media wing, were identified as 11-year-old Ahmed Hasan, eight-year-old Ahsan, and four-year-old Anam.

Comments