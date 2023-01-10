Two muggers arrested after resistance of Sindh Assembly’s staff officer

KARACHI: Two armed muggers have been caught red-handed by citizens and police after they tried to snatch valuables from a staff officer of the Sindh Assembly in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Two muggers surrounded a staff officer of the Sindh Assembly namely Nabi Bukhsh Leghari’s vehicle in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of Karachi. Nabi Bukhsh Legari resisted the robbery and miraculously remained safe in the firing resorted to by the dacoits at his car.

Amid the fight between the officer and muggers, citizens and a police team managed to catch the muggers along with the arms.

In another incident today, almost a dozen of citizens including a former international snooker player were deprived of their cell phones and other valuables by armed robbers in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad area.

WATCH: FORMER INT’L SNOOKER PLAYER MUGGED IN KARACHI

ARY News obtained the CCTV footage of the robbery at a snooker club in Karachi’s Mehmoodabad No.4, wherein eight armed robbers looted number of citizens – including a former international snooker player.

In the CCTV footage, eight armed robbers – wearing masks – can be seen looting the snooker club for almost six minutes. The suspects fled away from the scene by looting lakhs of rupees.

Meanwhile, a hotel was looted by five armed robbers in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony. The robbers looted the cash counter and cell phones from the citizens sitting in the hotel.

