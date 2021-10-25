Two ‘muggers’ arrested in Karachi soon after snatching motorcycle

KARACHI: Police Monday arrested two suspected muggers from Karachi’s University Road after they were trying to flee following snatching a motorcycle from a citizen, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred within the remits of Aziz Bhatti police station and the suspects were fleeing after snatching a motorcycle from a man identified as Farman.

“The police chased them, leading to an encounter at the University Road,” they said adding that one of the suspects allegedly got injured during the encounter as both of them were arrested in the police action.

The police while sharing their modus operandi said that the suspected muggers use rickshaws for committing the snatching acts and had previously used the tactic to deprive the citizens of their belongings.

A report on October 09 read that Karachi is facing an alarming increase in the menace of street crime as more than 6,500 incidents have been reported in the city during the month of September as per the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, as many as 4,009 motorcycles were stolen while 447 were snatched at gunpoint in the month of September.

The CPLC report said, 23 four-wheelers were snatched were also snatched during the said period while 191 were stolen during September.

In addition to that, the citizens were deprived of 16,591 mobile phones during this period.

Furthermore, 14 kidnappings for ransom incidents, 20 extortion money cases were reported in the metropolis during the month of September, said the CPLC report.

The report said 173 cars have been snatched during the past nine months.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!