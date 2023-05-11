Two new state-of-the-art frigates commissioned in Pakistan Navy

Two newly built Type 054 A/P frigates — PNS Tippu Sultan and PNS Shahjahan — were commissioned in Pakistan Navy at a ceremony held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai, China.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi, who was the chief guest, handed over the traditional command scrolls to commanding officers of PN ships.

Speaking on the occasion, the navy chief said commissioning of PNS Tippu Sultan and PNS Shahjahan ushers a new chapter in Pakistan-China friendship that has matured and rests firmly on the pillars of trust, respect and mutual support. He said that with the active support of China, Pakistan Navy has undertaken substantial measures to strengthen its force structure and progressive capability enhancement.

He said that completion of the Type 054 A/P Project is a major leap towards strengthening capabilities to respond to maritime threats and contribution to peace and stability in the region.

At the end of the ceremony, the Admiral thanked and praised concerted efforts made by all major stakeholders involved in the development of the ships including Bometec, Sastind, PLA (N), HZ Shipyard and CSTC for timely completion of the project despite pandemic challenges.

The contract for four multi-role frigates (Type 054-A/P) for Pakistan Navy was signed between Pakistan and China in 2018.

The first and second ships PNS TUGHRIL and PNS TAIMUR joined the PN fleet in 2022. The development of these state-of-the-art naval units for Pakistan Navy is hinged upon modern stealth design with the capability to simultaneously engage in multiple naval operations to counter maritime threats.

The 4000 tons frigates are technologically advanced and highly capable platforms having enormous surface-to-surface, land attack, surface-to-air and underwater firepower coupled with extensive surveillance potential. These ships will provide deterrence and means for averting threats in our region while contributing towards the protection of Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCS).