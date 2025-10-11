Two Pak Army soldiers’ visions restored after cornea donation by retired officer’s wife

Rawalpindi: Two Pakistan Army soldiers, who had lost their eyesight, had their vision restored following a cornea transplant donated by the wife of a retired senior officer of the Pakistan Army.

The transplant was performed using corneal tissue donated by the late Wasima Askari, wife of Major General (retd) Syed Zafar Mehdi Askari, after her passing on October 3, 2025. The procedure took place at the Armed Forces Institute of Ophthalmology (AFIO) in Rawalpindi.

The soldiers, 30-year-old Ali and 26-year-old Falak Sher, had lost their sight due to injuries sustained during anti-terrorism operations. The corneal tissue was successfully transplanted into their eyes by skilled surgeons at AFIO.

This transplant marks a historic achievement in Pakistan, as it is the first successful cornea transplant using a donation from a local woman. The operation has restored the soldiers’ vision, symbolizing the significant sacrifice and contribution of the late Wasima Askari.

AFIO is a specialized institution for the rehabilitation of soldiers wounded in defense of the country, and the success of this transplant is a proud milestone in its history.

Zahra Mehdi, the daughter of the late Mrs. Askari, expressed immense pride in her mother’s sacrifice, saying, “The greatest honor is knowing that my mother’s eyes were donated to two brave soldiers, bringing light back into their lives. This act is a form of ongoing charity (sadaqah jariyah).”

The professional and humanitarian efforts of AFIO’s surgeons have been widely praised for this historic achievement.