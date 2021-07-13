Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Kurram attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers, including a captain, were martyred during an area sanitisation operation conducted by security forces in the Zewa area of Kurram district on Tuesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, security forces conducted an area sanitisation operation in Kurram district on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the intense fire, three terrorists were killed and two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred, the ISPR said.

Pak Army captain Basit and a soldier Hazrat Bilal, age 22 years, resident of Orakzai embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with terrorists, read the statement.

“Cordon and search operation is in progress to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the press statement concluded.

Earlier on June 20, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred and two terrorists were killed during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, the military’s media wing had said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an IBO in North Waziristan. During the intense fire, two terrorists had been killed and a Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom.

The terrorists were active members of TTP in Spinwam, NWA and involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the ISPR added.