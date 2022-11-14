Two Pakistani stars included in ICC T20 World Cup Team of the tournament

The International cricket council (ICC) has included two Pakistani stars in the team of the tournament after the big T20 World Cup final at MCG.

So a month-long thrilling ICC T20 world cup 2022 came to an end on Sunday, November 13, with England becoming the T20 champions for the second time.

The fiery Pakistan pace attack made the small total of 138 tough for the Jos Buttler-led English team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) but Ben Stokes’s heroic innings helped his team cross the line.

A day after the big final, ICC revealed the Team of the Tournament for the T20 World Cup.

The star all-rounder Shadab Khan and fierce left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi have made it to the final 11.

Shadab scored 98 runs at a strike rate of 168.96 but his magic with the ball helped Pakistan reach the final of the mega event. He took 11 wickets at an average of 15, with an economy rate of 6.34.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is another Pakistani star in the team of the tournament who with his brilliant opening spells with the new ball has helped Pakistan at crucial stages of the match.

Here is the complete Team of the Tournament: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Philips, Sikander Raza, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, Anrich Nortje, Mark Wood, Shaheen Afridi.

Earlier, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran starred as England edged Pakistan to win the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday and become the sport’s first dual white-ball champions, holding both the 50- and 20-over titles.

Jos Buttler’s side held Pakistan to 137-8 in front of a partisan 80,462 fans at a heaving Melbourne Cricket Ground before Stokes’s unbeaten 52 steered them to a five-wicket victory with six balls remaining.

Sam Curran starred with impressive bowling figures of 3/12 as England bowlers ran through the batting line to restrict Pakistan to 137/8.

