Two Pakistani students die from suspected gas leak in UK

LONDON: Two Pakistani students have died in a suspected carbon monoxide leak inside a property in Swindon, UK.

The deceased have been identified as Afzal Ahmed Satti (34) and Muhammad Usman Mughal (32), both of whom had arrived in the UK on student visas and were residing in London. Family sources told ARY News that the tragedy was caused by a gas leak from the heating system.

Both victims belonged to Kotli Sattian, Rawalpindi. Their funeral prayers were offered today in Ilford, London, where relatives and members of the Pakistani community gathered in grief.

Afzal Ahmed is survived by his wife and two children, while Usman Mughal had recently married. Their bodies will be repatriated to Pakistan for burial after their families were notified of the incident.

According to initial reports, the victims had already passed away by the time emergency teams arrived at the property. Post-mortem examinations have now been completed.

The local Pakistani community has expressed deep shock and concern over the tragic incident.

Earlier, a British muslim train worker hailed as a “hero” for stepping in to protect passengers during a mass stabbing two weeks ago was discharged from hospital on Saturday.

Samir Zitouni, 48, had been in a critical condition after suffering multiple injuries in the attack on a London-bound train on November 1.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the public, and very touched by all the kind words about Sam’s brave actions on the night of the attack,” his family said in a statement issued by British Transport Police.

“While we are really happy to have him home, he still has a significant recovery ahead and we would now like to be left in privacy to care for him as a family.”