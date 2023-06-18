33.9 C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Two passengers offloaded for having fake documents

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration team on Sunday offloaded two passengers from Islamabad Airport, who wanted to travel to Italy and Spain on fake documents.

According to the immigration officials, Khurram Saleem was travelling to Italy on Ghulam Murtaza’s passport, with fake visa and fake immigration stamps on it.

In another case, Saad Saeed, who was using Nazim Saeed’s passport for travelling to Spain, was caught by the immigration officials.

Deputy Director Immigration Islamabad airport Amina Beg has praised the performance of immigration officials.

A day before this incident, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration offloaded two passengers for travelling on fake documents to Azerbaijan from Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

The passengers was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further investigation.

