Two passengers offloaded for travelling to Canada over fake documents

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration has offloaded two passengers for travelling on fake documents of Afghanistan to Canada from Jinnah International Airport Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, two passengers including a woman was trying to travel to Canada from Jinnah International Airport, the passengers were asked to show documents by the vigilance team, upon doubts that he might be travelling with fake documents.

The travel documents provided by the passengers were proven fake by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.

The passenger was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further investigation.

A day before this incident, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration has offloaded two passengers for travelling on fake documents to Azerbaijan from Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

The passengers was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further investigation.