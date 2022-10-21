Two passengers test positive for COVID-19 at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Two passengers on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 at Karachi International airport, ARY News reported.

The passengers landed at Karachi airport from Saudi Arabia via flight SV-708K.

The airport officials told the media that the detection was made after the patients had gone through antigen tests for Covid-19.

During checking the body temperature of the passengers was also recorded high. The COVID-positive passengers have been directed to complete quarantine at their homes.

Meanwhile, sources within the Sindh health department said as many as 10 patients who landed at Karachi airport from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,573,589. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,624 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 45 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

