Two people shot dead on Lahore court premises

LAHORE: In yet another firing incident on the court premises, two people including a woman were shot dead on Lahore sessions court premises on Thursday.

According to details, a rival party opened fire upon two people who came to the Lahore sessions court for the hearing. As a result, both the man and woman died on the spot.

The police captured the attackers and moved them to the police station. The doors of the court have been closed by the police for security reasons.

Earlier in Lahore, two people facing murder charges were shot dead outside a sessions court in Lahore.

Under-trial prisoners (UTPs) Riyasat and Bilal were brought to the court from Kot Lakhpat jail to stand trial in a case pertaining to the murder of a woman within the jurisdiction of Nishtar Colony police station.