Two picnickers drown at Karachi’s Seaview beach

KARACHI: The rescuers retrieved a body of two persons reported drowned at the Seaview beach of Karachi, quoting rescue sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the people of the area, 11 boys from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed had arrived for picnic at Seaview beach on the second day of Eid. Five of them went to the seawater at 2:00 for merrymaking and two of them drowned.

“The police and the administration were reported about the drowning but none of them came to help,” area residents said.

“The dead body of 18-year old Sonu retrieved from the sea at 2:00 AM midnight,” local people said.

The divers of rescue agencies searching for another youth drowned at Seaview beach, rescue sources said.

Moreover, another young man has been reported missing at Seaview beach. The family members of a youth, Faisal, arrived at the sea and reported police about the missing young man.

Meanwhile, the family of a six-year Javeria also reported that the child went missing from the Seaview beach at 3:00 PM on Wednesday. “The police station and volunteer agencies have been reported about the missing child,” Javeria’s father has said.

In 2014, at least 41 people died after drowning at Seaview beach. Pakistan is ranked in the list of the countries having higher number of deaths due to drowning.

The beaches of Karachi, the megacity of Pakistan, on the Arabian Sea, are very dangerous for merrymakers owing to insufficient rescue and protective measures.

The city authorities claimed to have taken significant measures in recent years to boost safety and prevent the unfortunate incidents resulting in loss of life.

