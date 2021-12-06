Two pilots martyred as Pakistan Army helicopter crashes in Siachen: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed in Siachen, resulting in the martyrdom of both pilots, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the helicopter was flying in the Siachin region, when the incident occurred resulting in the martyrdom of both the army pilots.

The martyred personnel were identified as Pilot Major Irfan and Co Pilot Major Raja Zeeshan.

Meanwhile, the rescue teams have reached the area to retrieve the remains of the martyred pilots.

In July 2019, at least eighteen people including five crew members embraced martyrdom and twelve civilians were injured after a Pakistan Army Aviation aircraft on a routine training flight crashed in Rawalpindi.

According to the ISPR, the aircraft crashed in built up area resulting into 12 fatal civilian casualties.

The crew members martyred in the incident, including two pilots, were Lieutenant Colonel Saqib, Lieutenant Colonel Waseem, Naib Subedar Afzal, Havaldar Ibne Ameen and Havaldar Rehmat.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!