Reuters

Two police officers stabbed in central London

LONDON: Two police officers were stabbed in central London on Friday and are currently being treated in hospital, the Metropolitan Police Service said, adding that a man had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

The incident was not terror related and neither of the two officers were in a life-threatening condition, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the BBC.

“On Friday, 16 September at around 06:00hrs (0500 GMT) police encountered a male with a knife in the area of Leicester Square. Two officers received stab wounds and are currently being treated in hospital,” the police statement said.

The arrested man was also taken to a hospital for treatment where he remains at this time, police said.

Last month, London’s Notting Hill Carnival was marred by the murder of a young rapper and hundreds of arrests, police said.

The 21-year-old man died after being stabbed on Monday, the latest in a wave of knife-crime incidents in the British capital this year that have sparked growing concern.

The victim was later identified as a rapper from Bristol, western England, who performed under the name TKorStretch.

“He came from Bristol to simply have a good time at the London carnival and this is the end result,” his manager Chris Patrick wrote on Instagram.

