Two police officers suspended for assaulting vendor in Karachi

KARACHI: Two police officers have been suspended in Karachi for assaulting an elderly street vendor, ARY News reported.

The incident took place in the Saddar area, where officers allegedly beat the vendor for refusing to pay a bribe. A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting swift action from police authorities.

DIG South Asad Raza took notice of the incident and immediately suspended the officers involved. He also ordered a formal inquiry into the matter.

DIG Raza met with the affected vendor and assured him that justice would be served.

He also issued a stern reprimand to SHO Saddar police station and stated that strict departmental and legal action would be taken against the responsible personnel.

Earlier, a police officer was suspended for refusing to pay for a sherbet bottle in Karachi, ARY News reported.

In yet another case of police high-handedness, a cop forcibly took a beverage bottle (rose sherbet) from a shopkeeper in Sher Shah area of Karachi.

The incident took place at a shop within the jurisdiction of Site B police station. The viral video showed a police sub-inspector forcibly taking a rose sherbet bottle without paying.

The shopkeeper resisted, stating he was just a salesman, but the cop insisted, even revealing his face by removing his mask, stating, “It doesn’t matter, just inform the shop owner about me.”

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Madadgar 15, Imran Shaukat, swiftly responded to the Ary News report and suspended Sub-Inspector Javed.