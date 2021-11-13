Two police officials martyred in Bajaur blast

BAJAUR: At least two police officials were martyred in a blast in Bajaur tribal district on Saturday, ARY News reported, quoting police officials.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Samad Khan said a remote-controlled bomb planted roadside went off, as a result of which two constables on security duty near Raghan Dam embraced martyrdom.

On getting information, a heavy contingent of police personnel reached the site of the explosion and cordoned it off to collect evidence. A search operation was launched in the area to arrest the culprit(s).

The DPO said an investigation has immediately been launched into the incident.

On Oct 21, at least four security personnel lost their lives in an explosion as their vehicle hit the landmine that went off. The incident took place in Dibarai when the security forces’ personnel were conducting a clearance operation against terrorism threats and accidentally trampled a landmine.

Among the martyred were two Frontier Corps personnel: Lance naik Mudassir and Sepoy Jamshed, while two police officials: Sergeants Abdul Samad and Noor Rehman.

