Two police personnel martyred in Lakki Marwat attack

LAKKI MARWAT: At least two policemen martyred and three injured in a terrorist attack on police vehicle in Darra Pezu area of Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to police spokesperson, a heavy police contingent and rescue teams have arrived at the spot of incident and the dead bodies and injured are shifted to nearby hospital.

Earlier, at least four policemen, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were martyred and six others were wounded when terrorists attacked Lakki Marwat’s Saddar police station.

As per details, terrorists along with heavy weapons attacked Saddar police station injuring five cops. In retaliatory fire, the attackers fled the scene by taking advantage of darkness.

Lakki Marwat: Four cops including DSP martyred in terror attack

Getting information about the attack, DSP Iqbal Momand left for the crime scene but his armored vehicle was also targeted with explosives.

As a result, DSP Iqbal Momand along with three cops namely Waqar, Ali Marjan and Karamullah were martyred. Police and rescue teams have shifted the bodies of martyred and injured police officials to the hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that in February, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police foiled a terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat district.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police official stated that the police took action on suspicious activities in the vicinity of the Bakhmal police station where terrorists opened fire at the police team and fled from the scene.