Two policemen martyred in gun attack in Lower Waziristan

LOWER WAZIRISTAN: Two policemen have been martyred and other two were injured in a fierce gun attack by unidentified armed men at Raghazai police station in Lower Waziristan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, police said that unknown miscreants attacked Raghazai police station in Tehsil Barmal of Lower Waziristan. In the gun attack, two policemen were martyred and two others were injured.

The attackers also set police mobile on fire and took away weapons and a non-custom paid vehicle.

Earlier, five policemen had been martyred in a rocket attack carried out by terrorists in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Terrorists had carried out a rocket attack on a police van near Chowk Yadgar of Dera Ismail Khan’s Kulachi city. Five cops had been martyred in the rocket attack, whereas, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kulachi Fazal Subhan sustained serious wounds.

According to the police officials, terrorists had fired a rocket on the police van and later resorted to heavy firing. The terrorists had managed to flee from the scene after the fierce attack, added police.

