Two policemen martyred in Swat

SWAT: Two policemen were martyred as unknown armed men opened fire at them in Swat on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the policemen were targeted near Sabzi Mandi in Mingora, Swat, while the attackers fled the scene safely.

The bodies of the cops have been moved to the hospital for autopsy. The hunt for the attackers has been launched.

Earlier on Monday, at least four people were killed while eight sustained injuries in a blast near Shara-e-Iqbal, Bukhari Centre, Quetta.

According to police officials, the explosion occurred when the vehicle of the Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation Saddar was passing by.

The officials confirmed that the SP investigation Saddar was not in his vehicle when the explosion took place. Several vehicles were also damaged as a result of the explosion.