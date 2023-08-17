Two prime suspects in Jaranwala incident arrested 

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that two prime suspects in Jaranwala incident have been arrested, ARY News reported.

As per details, the caretaker chief minister said that in an important breakthrough two prime suspects of the Jaranwala vandalism have been arrested.

He applauded the efforts of Chief Secretary and IG Punjab in the arrest of suspects who were involved in the Jaranwala incident.

Earlier today, the Jaranwala police registered terror cases against more than 600 people for “vandalizing multiple churches and torching homes belonging to the Christian community”.

Read more: Over 600 booked as high-level probe underway into Jaranwala incident

According to the FIR, a mob of 500-600, who were led by a group of people, “attacked the Christian community, ransacked people’s homes after entering them and torched Christians’ homes and the church building”.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government also ordered the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the incident, in line with directives issued by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq.

In a statement, Punjab police said it had made over 100 arrests while Rangers had also been called in.

In light of the situation, the district administration has imposed Section 144 for seven days, prohibiting all kinds of assembly, except for events organized by the government.

Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar took notice of incidents that took place in Jaranwala city of Punjab’s Faisalabad district.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), PM Kakar wrote, “I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad.”

He vowed, “Stern action would be taken against those who violate the law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on an equal basis.”